PARIS Nov 16 France is confident that the
European Central Bank will take the necessary measures to ensure
the financial stability of the euro zone, a French government
spokeswoman said on Wednesday, adding that the yield premium of
French government bonds over Germany was unjustified.
"The ECB's role is to ensure the stability of the euro, but
also the financial stability of Europe. We trust that the ECB
will take the necessary measures to ensure financial stability
in Europe," spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse Pecresse said at the
weekly cabinet meeting.
"We think the spread between France and Germany is not
justified," she said.
She reiterated that the government will stick to its promise
to cut the public deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP in 2012.
(Reporting by Nick Vinocur; Editing by Toby Chopra)