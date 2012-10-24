* New consultancy has broad-ranging ambitions
* Career coaches cite credentials for conference circuit
* Still faces civil suit related to dropped criminal charges
By Brian Love
PARIS, Oct 24 Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former
IMF chief whose French presidential ambitions were shattered by
a sex scandal last year, is making a comeback in business and at
conferences.
The 63-year-old Strauss-Kahn was accused of trying to rape a
New York hotel maid in May 2011. He protested his innocence and
criminal charges against him were dropped, though civil
proceedings by the woman are still pending.
Now he is promoting himself as a consultant and guest
speaker at far-flung points on the world's conference circuit,
where participants can demand $100,000 or more to talk for an
hour, and five times that sum for star performers such as former
U.S. President Bill Clinton.
While Strauss-Kahn's itinerary for now will keep him at some
distance from the financial capitals he used to frequent,
experts say his economic policy experience and a contact book
that many heads of state would envy will stand him in good
stead.
"He has the potential to be enormously successful," says Roy
Cohen, a New York-based career coach and author of "The Wall
Street Professional's Survival Guide".
"He needs to be test-driven first ... If he is able to prove
that his intervention and the consultancy advisory work he is
doing is powerful and effective, he's going to generate
interest."
Strauss-Kahn has been little seen in public in his native
France, where until recently media have been portraying him as a
shunned and lonely man. Yet in the past year he has delivered
keynote speeches at conferences in China, Ukraine, Morocco and
South Korea.
He was warmly applauded when he spoke about global economic
prospects to hundreds of students and executives in Morocco in
September, at an event where his hosts at a private university
introduced him not with his grandest former title but simply as
Professor Strauss-Kahn, the economist.
He is scheduled to make a second appearance in Morocco at an
Arab banking congress in Casablanca in mid-November. Organisers
of the meeting declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, as
did others hosting conferences Strauss-Kahn is due to attend.
MAGAZINE PHOTO SHOOT
His come-back plan took another step forward last month when
he lodged the founding statutes of a consultancy firm, called
Parnasse, at the commercial court in Paris.
On top of conference work, public speaking and consulting,
Parnasse's statutes show his ambitions stretch to finance, real
estate and political services in France and abroad.
Strauss-Kahn this month also gave a rare magazine interview
to France's "Le Point", which photographed him relaxing at his
new apartment in Paris's Montparnasse district with a tablet
computer in his hand.
It was a stark contrast to the image the world watched on TV
in May 2011, as he trudged handcuffed and haggard to a U.S.
courthouse to be jailed briefly on criminal charges, later
dropped, of trying to rape hotel maid Nafissatou Diallo.
But the potential pitfalls that lie ahead were illustrated
in March when police had to bundle him into a getaway car as
protesting students clashed with security guards after he gave a
speech on the world economy at Britain's Cambridge University.
The case will hang over for him for some time yet; though
New York prosecutors dropped the charges on the grounds that
Diallo was not a reliable witness, the date of her civil suit
has yet to be determined.
And in France, a court will rule on Nov. 28 whether to
pursue a judicial investigation into a prostitution ring in
which he was allegedly involved. He says he has done nothing
illegal and is being pursued because of his libertine lifestyle.
Yet if Strauss-Kahn can put those cases behind him, Cohen
said time would work in his favour and pointed to other big
names on the conference circuit who overcame image problems.
Clinton, who survived sex scandals and an impeachment trial
in the late 1990s, now makes millions of dollars a year
attending high-profile events.
According to financial declarations his wife Hillary Clinton
makes as U.S. Secretary of State, Clinton charged $750,000 for
addressing a telecoms event in Hong Kong, and $500,000 for his
presence at an Abu Dhabi conference on environmental data.
EURO ZONE PROBLEM SOLVER?
Sylvie Audibert, a Paris-based consultant who coaches
corporate executives on topics from stress management to
life-makeover decisions, said Europe's economic crisis could
give Strauss-Kahn a perfect forum to use his talents.
He recently floated an idea under which Germany and France,
which are enjoying low borrowing costs as investors see their
debt as safe, devote some of their savings to helping weaker
countries in the euro zone.
The idea has generated little visible interest, apart from a
blog mention by former Irish Prime Minister John Bruton. Greek
government sources have also quashed rumours that he is advising
Athens over their debt troubles.
But Audibert said that like others who have held frontline
posts in politics and global economic management, Strauss-Kahn
may still harbour hopes of one day taking up a public policy
role, perhaps at European level.
"We're talking about people with very big egos and very big
ambitions," Audibert said. "I am not convinced his ultimate goal
is to remain the adviser in the shadows."
Strauss-Kahn himself hinted at his longer-term ambitions in
his interview with Le Point.
"I sense a possibility of investing myself in big
international projects ... For the moment, my situation stands
in the way."