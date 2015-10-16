UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
PARIS Oct 16 French investigators are looking into the financial dealings of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn after legal complaints by people who put money into a now-bankrupt investment fund he headed, an official in the French judiciary said on Friday.
The inquiry opens a new front in the legal woes of a man who spent years fending off sex offence charges since a New York hotel maid's accusations ended his career at the International Monetary Fund and his plans to run for president of France.
Strauss-Kahn's lawyer Jean Veil declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Public radio station France Inter said Veil argued in a letter to investigators that Strauss-Kahn did not play a role in day-to-day operations at Leyne Strauss-Kahn Partners (LSK), which was liquidated in late 2014.
Strauss-Kahn, who at the time was building up a career in the private sector, joined the board of the fund in October 2013 and took on the role of president, quitting the latter post a year later, shortly before his partner, LSK founder Thierry Leyne, killed himself.
Earlier this year, Strauss-Kahn was acquitted of offences concerning orgies with prostitutes.
He had previously reached a financial settlement in civil proceedings brought by New York hotel maid Nafissatou Diallo after criminal charges for sexual offences against him in 2011 were dropped.
Strauss-Kahn, 66, was tipped by opinion polls to win the 2012 presidential election before police escorted him off a plane in New York in May 2011 shortly before he was due to take off for Europe.
Since the end of his public-service duties, Strauss-Kahn has been building up a private-sector career that has included appearances as a conference speaker and ventures in the financial services sector where he built up an impressive contact book as a minister and IMF managing director. (Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Janet Lawrence)
