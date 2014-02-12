PARIS Feb 12 A 24-hour strike called by
France's CGT union was blocking terminals at the country's main
oil hub of Fos-Lavera near Marseille on Wednesday, a port
spokeswoman said.
The strike was holding up nine vessels inside the port,
including one cargo, one ore tanker, four refined products
tankers, three container ships, and another five refined
products tankers outside the port, she said.
This was the second one-day strike in a month at the
Mediterranean port. The impact at other French ports, including
the grain hub of Rouen, was limited.
"The impact is less important than during the previous
strike day on Feb. 6, because many ships managed to finish their
operations before the strike started," the spokeswoman told
Reuters.
Wednesday's protests called by the CGT union were centered
around grievances about a 2008 port reform and were not
affecting the LyondellBasell petrochemical plant at the
Fos-Lavera hub, the port spokeswoman added.