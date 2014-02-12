(Adds details on Rouen, Le Havre)
PARIS Feb 12 A 24-hour strike called by
France's CGT union blocked terminals at the country's main oil
hub of Fos-Lavera near Marseille and disrupted grain trading on
Wednesday, port officials said.
The strike held up nine vessels inside Fos-Lavera - one
cargo ship, one ore tanker, four refined products tankers and
three container ships - as well as another five refined products
tankers outside the port, a port spokeswoman said.
This was the second one-day strike in a month at the
Mediterranean port.
"The impact is less important than during the previous
strike day on Feb. 6, because many ships managed to finish their
operations before the strike started," she told Reuters.
Wednesday's protests called by the CGT union were centred on
grievances over repercussions from a 2008 port reform and had
not affected the LyondellBasell petrochemical plant at the
Fos-Lavera hub, the port spokeswoman added.
At the ports of La Pallice, Montoir, Nantes and
Saint-Nazaire, on the Atlantic Coast, and Fos-sur-Mer in the
south, grain trading was halted, port sources said.
In the northern port of Rouen, the country's main grain
trading hub, protests affected road traffic around the port but
had little impact on commercial activity. Out of 25 vessels in
operation earlier in the morning, three could not load or
unload, a port spokesman said.
At Le Havre on the English Channel, France's largest
container port and also an oil terminal, petrochemical and oil
activity continued as normal, although strong winds prevented
dock operations.
