UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
PARIS, June 9 French air-transport unions plan to strike from Tuesday to Thursday and airlines should reduce flights to the major airports, France's civil aviation authority (DGAC) said.
The DGAC has asked airlines to drop half their flights to airports serving Paris, Lyon, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse and Bordeaux.
The unions are protesting against European Union plans to liberalise civil airspace under the "Single European Sky" banner. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders