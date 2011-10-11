PARIS Oct 11 French transport workers went on
strike on Tuesday over budget cuts and public demonstrations
were planned for later, but with fewer people expected compared
with pension marches last year the extent of the action may give
succour to the government.
Five unions, including the CFDT and the prominent CGT
syndicate, France's two largest, planned 200 street rallies and
strikes across the country against a new round of programmes
aimed at cutting the public deficit.
While the Paris metro was more crowded than usual during
morning rush hour, trains at major stations like Paris' Gare de
Lyon were generally running on time, according to media reports,
and three high-speed TGV trains on average out of four were
operating.
Last year, more than a million demonstrators -- union
workers, supporters and students -- turned out for a two-week
strike action marked by rowdy street protests and widespread
work stoppages that badly disrupted transport, blocked oil
refineries and let garbage pile in some cities.
Unions have called President Nicolas Sarkozy's budget plans
"unfair" but the lack of any sizable action on Tuesday indicates
that opposition to the centre-right government's cuts are
limited.
Anxious to uphold France's AAA credit rating, Sarkozy has
announced 12 billion euros ($16.4 billion) of savings for this
year and next but -- hesitant to introduce unpopular
belt-tightening measures ahead of a 2012 election -- he has
mostly focused on scrapping tax breaks on the wealthy.
France's trade unions are still smarting from their defeat
against the government in late 2010, when they failed to force
Sarkozy to abandon his plan to raise the retirement age by two
years to 62 years, leaving them looking weakened.
Some unions, like the more radical Force Ouvriere, decided
to sit out Tuesday's protests.
"It's not because there will be a few demonstrations today
that the president will decide to change this or that," Force
Ouvriere head Jean-Claude Mailly told i-Tele TV. "Given what
happened last year on pensions, we decided that a day like today
will not really change things, so we abstained from it."
Bernard Thibault, the CGT's secretary general, said
Tuesday's action was justified, as the budget trimming already
announced by the government could eventually cut deeper.
"It's a message of rejection of this austerity, which, if we
let it happen, could take on more far-reaching proportions,"
Thibault, who plans to march in Marseilles, told the daily La
Tribune on Monday.
The bulk of Sarkozy's budget-trimming measures -- which
government ministers have been quick to say do not constitute an
austerity plan -- are cuts to tax exemptions on everything from
private health insurance to real estate capital gains. The plan
also includes a new tax on the wealthy.
($1 = 0.732 Euros)
