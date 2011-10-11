PARIS Oct 11 French transport workers went on strike on Tuesday over budget cuts and public demonstrations were planned for later, but with fewer people expected compared with pension marches last year the extent of the action may give succour to the government.

Five unions, including the CFDT and the prominent CGT syndicate, France's two largest, planned 200 street rallies and strikes across the country against a new round of programmes aimed at cutting the public deficit.

While the Paris metro was more crowded than usual during morning rush hour, trains at major stations like Paris' Gare de Lyon were generally running on time, according to media reports, and three high-speed TGV trains on average out of four were operating.

Last year, more than a million demonstrators -- union workers, supporters and students -- turned out for a two-week strike action marked by rowdy street protests and widespread work stoppages that badly disrupted transport, blocked oil refineries and let garbage pile in some cities.

Unions have called President Nicolas Sarkozy's budget plans "unfair" but the lack of any sizable action on Tuesday indicates that opposition to the centre-right government's cuts are limited.

Anxious to uphold France's AAA credit rating, Sarkozy has announced 12 billion euros ($16.4 billion) of savings for this year and next but -- hesitant to introduce unpopular belt-tightening measures ahead of a 2012 election -- he has mostly focused on scrapping tax breaks on the wealthy.

France's trade unions are still smarting from their defeat against the government in late 2010, when they failed to force Sarkozy to abandon his plan to raise the retirement age by two years to 62 years, leaving them looking weakened.

Some unions, like the more radical Force Ouvriere, decided to sit out Tuesday's protests.

"It's not because there will be a few demonstrations today that the president will decide to change this or that," Force Ouvriere head Jean-Claude Mailly told i-Tele TV. "Given what happened last year on pensions, we decided that a day like today will not really change things, so we abstained from it."

Bernard Thibault, the CGT's secretary general, said Tuesday's action was justified, as the budget trimming already announced by the government could eventually cut deeper.

"It's a message of rejection of this austerity, which, if we let it happen, could take on more far-reaching proportions," Thibault, who plans to march in Marseilles, told the daily La Tribune on Monday.

The bulk of Sarkozy's budget-trimming measures -- which government ministers have been quick to say do not constitute an austerity plan -- are cuts to tax exemptions on everything from private health insurance to real estate capital gains. The plan also includes a new tax on the wealthy. ($1 = 0.732 Euros) (Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Matthew Jones)