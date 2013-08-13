PARIS Aug 13 French limbless swimmer Philippe
Croizon spoke of his huge relief on Tuesday after his stolen
custom-made wheelchair was found dumped in a parking lot.
Croizon, a quadruple amputee famed for swimming the English
Channel, said a bus driver had called him to say he had handed
it over to police.
"Thursday morning I'll be at the police station in Dieppe to
get my wheelchair back," an elated Croizon, 45, told BFM
television. "It's a big, big relief ... All's well that end's
well."
The wheelchair, worth more than 20,000 euros ($26,600),
disappeared in the early hours of Friday when thieves made off
with a trailer carrying it while Croizon visited family near the
northern city of Dieppe.
Croizon, who lost his arms and legs in an electrical
accident when he was 26, said the bus driver had taken the
wheelchair for safe-keeping, then handed it in after seeing a
blitz of media reports on the theft.
In 2010, Croizon became the first quadruple amputee to swim
across the Channel between Britain and France. He has also swum
the Straits of Gibraltar between Spain and Morocco and the Gulf
of Aqaba between Egypt and Jordan.
Croizon said he had been contacted by Prime Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault and was overwhelmed by the amount of
well-wishers who had helped spread the word about the stolen
wheelchair.
"A special thought to all my handicapped friends who are
struggling today without a wheelchair. Let's not forget them,"
Croizon wrote on Twitter.
($1 = 0.7523 euros)
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Catherine Bremer and
Andrew Heavens)