* Paris considering action nationally and internationally
* France, Britain, Germany crack down on tax loopholes
PARIS Nov 14 The French government is
discussing how to tax internet companies such as Google
and Amazon both at the national and international
levels, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
With government finances severely strained across Europe,
France, Britain and Germany are intensifying efforts to clamp
down on loopholes that allow big international companies to
minimise their tax bills.
A Reuters report last month showed coffee retailer Starbucks
had paid no corporation or income tax in Britain in the past
three years and had paid only 8.6 million pounds ($13.7 million)
since 1998. Over this period it sold 3.1 billion pounds worth of
coffee.
"We plan action at the national but also European and OECD
(Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) level,"
spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem told reporters after a weekly
cabinet meeting.
The French government had commissioned a report on value
added sales tax from cross-border online sales and was planning
action based on its conclusions, she added.
Many companies with big online businesses channel sales in
Europe through countries such as Luxembourg, which has low value
added taxes, or Ireland, which has low corporate tax.
European Union rules on freedom of trade within the bloc
generally allow firms to sell freely into one EU market from
another.
"Even if the internet is a zone of freedom it shouldn't be a
lawless zone," Vallaud-Belkacem said. "Fiscal rules should be
able to be applied to those activities as well."
Evoking taxpayers' right to confidentiality,
Vallaud-Belkacem declined to comment on a report last month in
Le Canard Enchaine satirical weekly that French tax authorities
were seeking to claim 1.7 billion euros ($2.2 billion) from
Google.
On Monday, online retailer Amazon said it had received a
demand from French tax authorities for $252 million in back
taxes, interest and penalties in relation to the allocation of
"income between foreign jurisdictions".
In Britain, a panel of lawmakers criticised Starbucks
, Google and Amazon this week for not paying more tax in
Britain and invited the firms to give evidence amid mounting
public and political concern about tax avoidance.
Last week Britain and Germany announced plans to push the
Group of 20 economic powers to make multinational companies pay
their "fair share" of taxes following reports of large firms
exploiting loopholes to avoid taxes.