PARIS May 26 Budget Minister Bernard Cazeneuve
said French taxpayers holding bank accounts abroad must make
them known to authorities now or face much tougher penalties for
tax evasion, as France seeks to end years of lax oversight.
The Socialist government, in line with European partners, is
leading a crackdown on tax avoidance that deprives the state of
up to 50 billion euros ($64.6 billion) in revenue annually,
according to a Senate commission report published last year.
Parliament will start in June to debate a draft law
reinforcing tax oversight that foresees tougher penalties for
evaders including stiffer prison sentences, which can last up to
seven years for the worst offenders.
"I call on all those who have bank accounts abroad to abide
by the law now by getting in touch with tax authorities,"
Cazeneuve told Europe 1 radio on Sunday. "If they refuse to
respect the law, they will face much harsher penalties."
President Francois Hollande has hardened his approach to tax
evasion after former budget minister Jerome Cahuzac admitted in
March to holding a Swiss bank account, despite repeated public
denials he was avoiding taxes. Cazeneuve is his successor.
The episode rattled a Socialist government that vowed to
"restore fiscal justice" in France by imposing a 75-percent tax
on revenues exceeding 1 million euros per year - a plan
significantly watered after censure by a Constitutional Court.
France, where citizens pay their own income tax at the end
of the fiscal cycle, rather than having it taken out of their
salary, struggles with evasion due to its high levies and the
ease of placing money in nearby tax havens.
The French unit of Swiss bank UBS could be placed
under formal investigation in the coming days as part of a probe
into whether it offered potential clients products designed to
cheat the taxman, a source told Reuters on Friday.
Three UBS France executives have been under investigation in
relation to that probe, a judicial source told Reuters in April.
Meanwhile France has contacted Swiss authorities for help in
determining whether 353 prospective UBS clients had undeclared
assets in Switzerland.
Separately, France has opened a probe into whether British
bank HSBC offered illicit products to help French
clients avoid tax in Switzerland, the Paris prosecutors' office
said last month.