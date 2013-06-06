* Study finds French transfer pricing rules out of date

* Penalties recommended for transfer pricing abuses

PARIS, June 6 The French government said on Thursday it aimed to root out a loophole on intra-group transfers that firms can use to shift profits to tax havens and will consider new penalties for abuses.

The government promised a clampdown after an internal report found France's rules for such transactions, which date back to 1933, left companies too much leeway and were generally wanting compared with other developed countries.

Intra-group transfers are attracting the attention of media and lawmakers after a series of reports showed how companies such as Google and Starbucks use them to cut their tax bills.

The cash-strapped French government is increasingly looking for new revenues as it struggles to rein in its budget deficit, strained by weak economic activity and one of the highest levels of public spending in the rich world.

At issue are cross-border transactions between affiliates of the same company known as transfer pricing, which are supposed to be made at market prices in most OECD countries.

However, the report from an elite unit of the finance ministry found that French law was alone among major developed economies to not explicitly spell out that market prices must be used for such transactions.

It recommended that the law be changed to make the principle explicit and called for penalties if a company cannot demonstrate that such transfers are made at market prices.

The report also said that tax authorities should be given access to companies accounting tools in order to check how they calculate transfer prices.

Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told journalists that changes to the law could be made in the next budget bill, which is likely to be presented in September.

Transfer pricing has come under scrutiny internationally because any loopholes in the rules can be exploited by multinationals to move profits to low-tax jurisdictions.

Transfer pricing rules are being pushed to the limit with the growing importance of companies' intangible assets such as intellectual property, which has made it challenging to set a market rate for intra-group transactions.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) aims to tackle the issue as part of a series of draft proposals for the Group of 20 economic powers.