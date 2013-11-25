PARIS Nov 25 France's prime minister faced
widespread scepticism as he began talks on Monday aimed at
overhauling a notoriously complex national tax system, with
labour unions flatly rejecting changes to one of its
cornerstones.
The government, at record lows in opinion polls months
before local elections, announced an overhaul of the tax system
last week to try to stem growing anger against the tax burden
and its own policy swings on the matter.
But an Ifop poll showed that two-thirds of French voters
view Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault as incapable of carrying
out such a reform, while half those surveyed believe that if
seen through, the plan would mean even more tax for them.
The surprise announcement of a tax overhaul, following
violent protests over a road freight tax, challenges decades-old
taboos in a country with one of the world's highest tax burdens
- a full 46 percent of output according to government data.
One sensitive issue is deduction of income tax at source, on
the pay cheque, which is customary in most developed economies
but has been staunchly opposed by French labour unions.
In France, income tax is paid in the year that follows the
earnings, usually in three cheques sent directly to the tax
office through the year, meaning employers know nothing of any
other income or tax loopholes taxpayers or their partners might
benefit from.
Union leaders, who met Ayrault in the morning, again
rejected any plan to move towards taxing income at source,
saying it would give employers too much insight into their
workers' personal affairs and non-wage income, and could hurt
the financing of France's generous welfare system.
"In France, we're so used to things working like this that
people are afraid (to change the system)," said economist Thomas
Piketty, a professor close to the governing Socialist party who
has long advocated switching to tax deduction at source.
"To understand this French specificity one has to be aware
of the history of mistrust between labour unions and social
security budgets on one side and parliament and the state
budget on the other side," Piketty said.
RISK?
French income tax is progressive - the higher the income
bracket, the higher the tax rate - while social security taxes
have flat rates. The Socialist party has long advocated
deducting income tax at source and merging it with some social
security contributions, or CSG, saying that would be fairer.
Ayrault, who has strengthened his hold on his job with the
tax reform announcement while sidelining Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici, has said that would be one option for a reform that
he wants in place for the 2015 state budget.
But unions oppose deducting tax at source, even if they
welcome the idea of making the tax system simpler and have
agreed to discuss transferring some social security
contributions to income tax.
However, the Ifop public opinion poll showed that just over
half of those surveyed back deducting tax at source.
With employers' groups advocating fewer taxes on business,
some unions calling for fewer tax rebates on companies and the
government wary of any negative impact on the municipal election
in March, analysts doubt that deep changes will take place.
Ayrault has said that at a time when the French economy is
contracting and the government must cut the public deficit
further, the tax reform will not change the overall tax burden,
but he has not said who would lose out and who would win.
"It's a real risk," Francois Miquet-Marty, of Viavoice, said
of the tax reform announcement. "It's very dangerous because it
can create ... expectations to see one's financial situation
improve, or that of an entire profession."