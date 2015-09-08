PARIS, Sept 8 French tax authorities expect at
least 2.6 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in revenue from the
declaration of offshore accounts next year, helping to finance
tax cuts for low-income households, Finance Minister Michel
Sapin said on Tuesday.
A recently introduced service allowing people to settle
unpaid tax on overseas assets has attracted more filings and
bigger sums than expected, Sapin said on BFM TV.
The government of President Francois Hollande, who on Monday
pledged 2 billion euros in tax cuts for lower-income families,
now expects "at least as much" 2016 tax revenue on repatriated
funds as the 2.6 billion projected for this year, Sapin said.
"If we can cover a part of the tax cut for the less wealthy
with taxes paid by those who have hidden their money overseas,
I'd consider that rather fair and efficient," Sapin said.
($1 = 0.8946 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)