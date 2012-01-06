* France wants transaction tax in place this year
* Germany, Italy want a tax covering all EU countries
PARIS, Jan 6 French President Nicolas
Sarkozy vowed on Friday to push ahead with a new tax on
financial transactions even without France's EU partners, though
Germany and Italy stuck to the idea of a tax across the
27-nation bloc despite stiff British resistance.
Setting the stage for tough talks with other euro zone
leaders this month, Sarkozy said the 17-nation bloc should set
an example by going ahead with the tax in the absence of support
from other countries.
Presidential adviser Henri Guaino said France would take a
decision on the so-called "Tobin tax" by the end of January,
leading the way for the rest of Europe. Finance Minister
Francois Baroin said the aim was to have a tax in place this
year, at least in France.
"The fact that financial transactions are the only
transactions free of any tax is unacceptable," Sarkozy told an
international forum.
"We will not wait for everyone else to agree. We will put it
in place because we believe in it," he added. "The euro zone
must set an example."
With mixed support for the tax in Europe and enthusiasm even
weaker outside it, the European financial services industry and
other detractors warn that it would put them at a disadvantage
if not applied everywhere.
Guaino said that the France would decide by the end of the
month how the tax would be applied in France and hoped to get
Germany on board as well.
"It's better if Germany is involved. I hope we can do it
with Germany. We will keep discussing it in the coming days and
weeks, but France is ready to lead by example on this front and
hopes it can bring others along," he said.
The idea will be discussed when President Nicolas Sarkozy
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet on Monday in Berlin and
at a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Jan. 30.
Baroin told the international forum in Paris that the
financial industry had to bear some of the cost of the crisis.
"We want to go fast. This tax will see the light during the
course of 2012."
In Berlin, Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said that the
German government aimed to get clarification in the first months
of the year on whether the financial transaction tax could be
applied across the EU.
"It is the explicit goal of the government to achieve an
introduction of a financial transaction tax in the EU," Seibert
told a regular news conference.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said Rome had changed
tack since his predecessor Silvio Berlusconi stepped down and
now backed the push for a financial transaction tax, but he also
warned against countries going it alone.
"We need a European standpoint which we all work towards,"
he said following talks with French Prime Minister Francois
Fillon in Paris.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas, speaking at the forum,
appeared to pour cold water on the idea of an EU-wide tax,
however. "What we do not need are more taxes which apply only to
the European Union," he said.
The EU's executive European Commission formally adopted
plans in September for a financial transaction tax, which will
need unanimous approval from EU states. Under the plan, stock
and bond trades would be taxed at the rate of 0.1 percent, with
derivatives taxed at 0.01 percent.
The Commission said the tax would be imposed on all
transactions in financial instruments between financial firms
when at least one party to the trade is based in the bloc.
However, the prospect of the tax being applied across the
European Union appears unlikely in the short term because
Britain has said it will only support a tax which is applied
globally, while banks call it nonsense.
In an interview published last month, German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Germany would push for a
financial transaction tax to be introduced at EU-level, or at
least in the euro zone.
If hurdles proved to be too high, then Germany and France
alone would seek to apply the tax, he told Bild am Sonntag
newspaper.
