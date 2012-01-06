* France wants transaction tax in place this year

* Germany, Italy want a tax covering all EU countries (Adds Sarkozy quotes)

By Nicholas Vinocur

PARIS, Jan 6 French President Nicolas Sarkozy vowed on Friday to push ahead with a new tax on financial transactions even without France's EU partners, though Germany and Italy stuck to the idea of a tax across the 27-nation bloc despite stiff British resistance.

Setting the stage for tough talks with other euro zone leaders this month, Sarkozy said the 17-nation bloc should set an example by going ahead with the tax in the absence of support from other countries.

Presidential adviser Henri Guaino said France would take a decision on the so-called "Tobin tax" by the end of January, leading the way for the rest of Europe. Finance Minister Francois Baroin said the aim was to have a tax in place this year, at least in France.

"The fact that financial transactions are the only transactions free of any tax is unacceptable," Sarkozy told an international forum.

"We will not wait for everyone else to agree. We will put it in place because we believe in it," he added. "The euro zone must set an example."

With mixed support for the tax in Europe and enthusiasm even weaker outside it, the European financial services industry and other detractors warn that it would put them at a disadvantage if not applied everywhere.

Guaino said that the France would decide by the end of the month how the tax would be applied in France and hoped to get Germany on board as well.

"It's better if Germany is involved. I hope we can do it with Germany. We will keep discussing it in the coming days and weeks, but France is ready to lead by example on this front and hopes it can bring others along," he said.

The idea will be discussed when President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet on Monday in Berlin and at a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Jan. 30.

Baroin told the international forum in Paris that the financial industry had to bear some of the cost of the crisis. "We want to go fast. This tax will see the light during the course of 2012."

In Berlin, Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said that the German government aimed to get clarification in the first months of the year on whether the financial transaction tax could be applied across the EU.

"It is the explicit goal of the government to achieve an introduction of a financial transaction tax in the EU," Seibert told a regular news conference.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said Rome had changed tack since his predecessor Silvio Berlusconi stepped down and now backed the push for a financial transaction tax, but he also warned against countries going it alone.

"We need a European standpoint which we all work towards," he said following talks with French Prime Minister Francois Fillon in Paris.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas, speaking at the forum, appeared to pour cold water on the idea of an EU-wide tax, however. "What we do not need are more taxes which apply only to the European Union," he said.

The EU's executive European Commission formally adopted plans in September for a financial transaction tax, which will need unanimous approval from EU states. Under the plan, stock and bond trades would be taxed at the rate of 0.1 percent, with derivatives taxed at 0.01 percent.

The Commission said the tax would be imposed on all transactions in financial instruments between financial firms when at least one party to the trade is based in the bloc.

However, the prospect of the tax being applied across the European Union appears unlikely in the short term because Britain has said it will only support a tax which is applied globally, while banks call it nonsense.

In an interview published last month, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Germany would push for a financial transaction tax to be introduced at EU-level, or at least in the euro zone.

If hurdles proved to be too high, then Germany and France alone would seek to apply the tax, he told Bild am Sonntag newspaper. (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Daniel Flynn, Yann Le Guernigou and Matthias Blamont in Paris and Annika Breidthardt in Berlin; Writing by Nicolas Vinocur and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Catherine Evans)