* Sarkozy says won't wait for European partners to back tax
* Left silent on whether backing Sarkozy in election year
PARIS Jan 8 France could table a
financial transaction tax for parliamentary approval as soon as
next month, even without the backing of its European partners, a
senior official said on Sunday.
Sarkozy said on Friday that France would not wait for
European partners to agree to a pan-European tax which Germany
and Italy back but which Britain, keen to shield its huge
financial services industry, vigorously rejects.
Presidential adviser Henri Guaino said on Friday that France
would decide by the end of the month how it would apply the tax
and State Secretary Benoist Apparu said on Sunday a bill could
be put to parliament as soon as February ahead of a recess at
the end that month.
"It's not because bankers tell us 'no, we don't want to be
taxed' that we are going to listen to them," Apparu said on
Radio J.
Paris Europlace, a lobby for the French financial sector,
warned on Friday the French economy would suffer if only France
put in place such a tax, and not the rest of Europe.
However, there is little prospect of an EU-wide tax any time
soon with British Prime Minister David Cameron voicing his
opposition. He told the BBC on Sunday he would veto it unless it
was imposed globally.
Sarkozy is due to discuss the tax with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel during talks in Berlin on Monday, but the German
government has already indicated it would prefer the tax to be
applied across the 27-nation European Union, which would have to
include Britain.
U.S. Nobel laureate James Tobin developed the idea of a tax
on currency transactions in the early 1970s to discourage
short-term speculation. It gained little traction until France
and Germany began pushing the idea in the wake of the 2008-2009
financial crisis.
By pushing for a rapid introduction of the tax in France,
Sarkozy puts the Left, which has long championed the measure, in
the uncomfortable position of having to decide whether to back
his initiative shortly before a presidential election on April
22 and May 6.
Manuel Valls, communications director for Socialist
presidential candidate Francois Hollande, refused to say whether
the party would vote in favour.
"We will wait to see if Sarkozy can convince his European
partners because everyone knows that obviously this tax has to
be put in place at the European level," he said on Radio J.
However, senior Socialist lawmaker Arnaud Montebourg left no
ambiguity and told France 3 television that he would vote for
the tax and urge fellow Socialists to do the same.
(Reporting by Thierry Leveque, Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing
by Ben Harding)