PARIS Jan 6 Italy supports the idea of a
financial transaction tax but is against countries introducing
the measure unilaterally, Prime Minister Mario Monti said on
Friday, after France said it could go alone with a so-called
"Tobin tax".
Monti said following talks with French Prime Minister
Francois Fillon in Paris that Italy's government was now in
favour of the tax, but said it was important to have a unified
position. "We need a European standpoint which we all work
towards," he said.
France, which is struggling to get Europe-wide backing on
the issue, says it wants to take a decision on a financial
transaction tax by the end of January and is ready to push ahead
with the measure alone even if Germany does not follow suit.
