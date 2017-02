PARIS Jan 10 France is seeking to target bonds and derivatives, as well as stocks, with a planned new tax on financial transactions, Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Tuesday.

President Nicolas Sarkozy's government is keen to push ahead with a so-called "Tobin tax" even without its European Union partners, but the daily Le Monde reported on Monday that such a tax could be limited to the purchase of shares.

"We want it to be broad -- stocks, bonds and derivatives," Baroin told France's i<Tele television.

(Reporting by Catherine Bremer)