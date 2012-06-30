PARIS, June 30 The French government is
considering extending the television licence fee to include
computer screen owners to boost revenues for public-sector
broadcasting operations, the culture minister said on Saturday.
President Francois Hollande's Socialist government already
aims to raise an extra 7.5 billion euros this year through tax
rises included in an amended budget bill to be unveiled next
week.
"Is it necessary to extend the fee to (computer) screens
when you do not have a television? It is a question we're asking
ourselves, but obviously it would be a fee per household and you
would not have to pay an (additional) fee if you have a computer
and a television," Aurelie Filippetti said on RTL radio.
She said the government would study the new measure in 2013,
and gave no further details.
The licence fee - 125 euros ($160) in mainland France and 80
euros in its overseas territories - is used to finance public
television and radio.
According to a Global TV survey in March, more than 11
million French people now watch television programmes on
computer screens, tablets or smart phones, a rise of 41 percent
on 2011.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault on June 28 announced plans
to cut staff at most ministries by 2.5 percent annually for the
next three years and reduce the government's operating costs in
2014 and 2015 as it seeks to reduce its budget deficit to meet
European Union targets.
($1 = 0.7880 euros)
(Reporting By John Irish and Chine Labbé; Editing by Alessandra
Rizzo and Roger Atwood)