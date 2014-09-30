PARIS, Sept 30 Swiss bank UBS must
deposit a 1.1 billion-euro ($1.39 billion) guarantee on Tuesday
to cover potential fines should it be found guilty of helping
rich French customers avoid tax, a source familiar with the
court procedure said.
A French appeals court ruled on Sept. 22 that UBS must
deposit the guarantee after French judges requested the payment,
saying it reflected the size of the fine UBS could pay if it is
found guilty.
A UBS spokesman said the bank did not comment on procedural
steps.
The Swiss bank said it would take the ruling of the French
appeals court to the French supreme court and challenge the
judicial process at the European Court of Human Rights.
It was not immediately clear at the time if the date of the
payment, requested by judges, could be suspended because of the
appeal.
"The payment should happen today. An appeal cannot suspend
the decision," the source said on Tuesday.
(1 US dollar = 0.7924 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Joshua Franklin; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)