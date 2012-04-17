PARIS, April 17 BNP Paribas Chairman
Baudouin Prot on Tuesday denied suggestions that France's
largest listed bank had given tax evaders a helping hand,
insisting it upheld all laws and did not tolerate clients
concealing their assets from tax inspectors.
Reading heavily from notes, Prot - who for more than a
decade helped oversee BNP's expansion into a sprawling but very
euro zone-focused banking giant - played down the bank's
presence in tax havens during a grilling from a Senate committee
on tax evasion.
Prot is one of two top French bankers called in by the
recently formed committee in an election-year probe of how
serious the country's capital flight problem is and whether some
banks are making it easy for its wealthiest citizens to dodge
taxes.
"We are no longer present in any tax havens as defined by
the OECD," Prot told senators. "Our policy is to be rigorous and
vigilant ... no opacity is tolerated."
France's presidential election campaign and the backdrop of
the euro zone debt crisis have put tax-evasion concerns back on
the map, with banks particularly in the spotlight over their
activities in tax havens.
Responding to queries over a long list of BNP subsidiaries
based in tax shelters like Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands and
Switzerland - none of which are described as tax havens by the
OECD - Prot said many were either non-operational or
insignificant.
"We have really gone on a crackdown against these
subsidiaries," said Prot, explaining that many in the Cayman
Islands and Luxembourg were being liquidated.
Pressed on whether BNP offered its clients investments or
structures like trusts specifically to help them evade tax, Prot
denied any such practice and said French clients were not sold
any products - like trusts - targeted for international clients.
He added that even when trusts were created for
international clients, the guidelines were clear. "If there is
no transparency, the bank will not take part," he said.
At the end of the session, Prot was swamped by cameras as he
left the hearing room, which is decorated with pictures of
symbols of French technological prowess like the A380 superjumbo
jetliner and Ariane rocket.
In the corridor outside he cross paths and exchanged a brief
handshake with the next witness, Frederic Oudea, the chief
executive of rival bank Societe Generale.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Mark Potter)