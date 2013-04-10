PARIS, April 10 French banks will publish every year a list of all foreign subsidiaries while ministers must disclose personal assets from next Monday, President Francois Hollande said in a drive to increase transparency.

Seeking to restore public trust after ex-budget minister Jerome Cahuzac resigned amid allegations of tax fraud, Hollande said he would step up the fight against tax havens.

"French banks will have to publish every year the full list of their subsidiaries in the world, country by country. And they will indicate what they are doing," Hollande told a news conference.

"In other words it won't be possible for a bank to hide transactions carried out in a tax haven." (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)