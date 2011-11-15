PARIS Nov 15 France Telecom's mobile phone division Orange and Vivendi's SFR will on Tuesday announce they will jointly deploy fibre optic networks to reach households living in less densely populated areas in France, a spokeswoman for Orange said late on Monday.

The spokeswoman, however, declined to confirm if operators would share the investment of nearly 5 billion euros ($6.82 billion).

The spokeswoman said the investment was part of the company's earlier announced plan to spend 2 billion euros by 2015 to expanding its fibre optic network to 60 percent of French households.

No one at SFR was immediately available to comment.

Orange has a similar agreement with Illiad's Free, announced in July. ($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs and Gilles Guillaume)