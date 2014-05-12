FAVERGES, France May 12 France's economy minister on Monday urged Bouygues Telecom to explore tie-up with other operators after it lost out in a battle for control of SFR to rival operator Numericable.

"Consolidation remains our objective," Arnaud Montebourg told reporters. "Bouygues can perfectly well imagine solutions with other operators."

