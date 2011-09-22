* All four French mobile operators win 4G licences
* Auction of 2.6GHz band raises 936 mln eur
* France raises more than it had expected
* Next round of bids expected in mid-December
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Sept 22 France sold off a first batch of
fourth-generation mobile frequencies for 936 million euros
($1.28 billion), granting licences to all four major telecom
operators in an auction that will structure the market for years
to come.
Telecoms regulator ARCEP said France Telecom and
soon-to-be new mobile player Iliad put in the highest
bids to win the two larger blocks of 20 megahertz.
Vivendi's SFR and Bouygues Telecom were
given smaller blocks of 15 MHz, ARCEP said in a statement on
Thursday.
The mobile frequencies sold in the first round were in the
2.6 GHz band, which means they are of lower quality than those
set to be sold in a second round in mid-December.
Such 4G frequencies are crucial to allow telecom operators
to deliver fast mobile connections for customers surfing the web
on tablet computers and smartphones, a lucrative and
fast-growing market.
The first round of the auction is seen as a success by the
government because it raised more than the minimum of 700
million euros it had expected while also granting licences to
all four companies.
French Prime Minister Francois Fillon welcomed the results,
saying in a statement that the government had succeeded in
balancing the need to protect competition on the mobile market
with fairly valuing a "rare public resource".
Before the bidding, smaller operators Iliad and Bouygues had
lobbied hard for lower prices and special protections to prevent
bigger players France Telecom and SFR from scooping up most of
the frequencies and establishing an unassailable advantage.
According to ARCEP, market leader France Telecom bought a
block of 20MHz for 287 million euros and agreed to host
so-called virtual mobile operators (MVNOs) on its network.
Such MVNOs buy minutes and volumes of data traffic on other
operators' networks and then market offers to clients, and are
seen by regulators as a positive way to spur competition in the
market. Virgin Mobile is the largest one in France.
New player Free Mobile, owned by Iliad, also won a 20MHz
block for 271 million euros and promised to host MVNOs. Free
Mobile, which has pledged to cut prices deeply, is expected to
launch its service in the coming months.
Bouygues Telecom, currently the third-biggest mobile
operator, will be allocated a block of 15 MHz in exchange for
228 million euros and a promise to host MVNOs.
The second-biggest operator, Vivendi's SFR, managed to
secure a block of 15 MHz for less than its rivals paid, offering
150 million euros, and did not commit to hosting MVNOs.
All four companies are expected to submit bids in the next
round of the auction, for which the government has set a minimum
price of 1.8 billion euros.
The second round of the auction will offer "golden
frequencies" in the 800 MHz band, so dubbed because they allow
mobile signals to travel long distances without losing strength.
Similar 4G auctions are now being carried out in Spain,
Italy and the United Kingdom, while Germany sold off its 4G
licences last year.
France's auction of the 2.6 GHz frequencies brought in more
money than comparable auctions in other European countries,
earning 10 euro cents per MHz per resident.
In contrast, Spain's auction of the same frequencies led to
an average price of 2.7 cents per MHz per resident and Germany's
to 2.2 cents, according to figures given by ARCEP.
In Italy's auction, which is now underway, operators put in
bids that valued the 2.6 GHz band at 4.7 cents per MHz per
resident.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
