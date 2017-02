PARIS, Sept 22 France has raised 936 million euros ($1.28 billion) from the sale of an initial batch of fourth-generation wireless frequencies, in the first round of an auction that will shape the competitive landscape in Europe's third-biggest telecom market for years to come.

Telecommunications regulator ARCEP said in a statement on Thursday that it had sold frequencies to France Telecom , Vivendi's SFR , Bouygues Telecom and soon-to-be new mobile player Iliad . ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Editing by James Regan)