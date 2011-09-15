* France Tel, SFR, Bouygues, Iliad submit bids

* Sale is of first batch of lower quality 2.6 GHz spectrum

* Regulator ARCEP to decide by mid-October

* Second round of bidding set for mid-December (Adds details)

By Leila Abboud and Marie Mawad

PARIS, Sept 15 France's telecom regulator said it received four bids for the first batch of fourth-generation mobile frequencies, kicking off an auction process that will structure Europe's third-biggest telecom market for years to come.

France Telecom , Vivendi's SFR , Bouygues Telecom and soon-to-be new mobile player Iliad submitted bids. No details were given about the prices offered or how many frequencies the operators were bidding for.

Telecom regulator ARCEP said on Thursday it would give its decision by mid-October.

The mobile frequencies currently being auctioned are in the 2.6 GHz band, which means they are of lower quality than the second batch to be put up for auction in mid-December, know as the 800 MHz band.

The 4G frequencies are crucial to allow telecom operators to deliver fast mobile connections for customers surfing the web on tablet computers and smartphones, a lucrative and fast-growing market.

Similar auctions are being carried out in Spain and the United Kingdom, while Germany sold off its 4G licences last year.

The French government hopes to raise at least 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) from the sale of the 4G wireless licences, with 700 million euros coming from the 2.6 GHz batch, and 1.8 billion expected from the 800 MHz band.

The auction has been the subject of intense lobbying by the French operators, with smaller players Iliad and Bouygues asking for conditions that protect competition such as limits on how many frequencies any single operator can buy.

Bigger groups France Telecom and SFR preferred a more hands-off approach where the highest bidder won.

The fight over the auctions has also moved to the courts.

Iliad, which markets its offers under brand name Free, has filed a lawsuit asking France's highest administrative court to halt the auction on the grounds it does not treat all the operators fairly.

Iliad argues that a requirement that operators pay upfront for licences favours the bigger companies with their greater financial firepower. It wants operators to be able to pay in instalments.

France's highest administrative court, the Council of State, will deliver its decision in the coming months.

Shares in France Telecom were up 1.8 percent, Vivendi was up 0.7 percent, Iliad was up 1 percent and Bouygues was up 1.5 percent at 1044 GMT, while the European telecoms index was 1.3 percent higher. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Editing by James Regan)