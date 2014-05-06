UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS May 6 Bouygues Telecom and Vivendi's SFR unit are both ready to make offers for French virtual mobile network operator Virgin Mobile, Les Echos newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Virgin Mobile is 46 percent owned by Carphone Warehouse , Europe's biggest independent mobile phone retailer, 46 percent by Virgin Group and 8 percent by management. It is worth up to 300 million euros ($416 million), the newspaper said.
Carphone Warehouse, which is currently in merger talks with Dixons Retail, said last month that quarterly revenue at its Virgin Mobile France joint venture fell 8.6 percent.
Bouygues declined to comment. SFR was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Pascale Denis; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources