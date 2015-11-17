(Adds details on how many blocks the companies won)

PARIS Nov 17 The French government raised 2.8 billion euros ($3 billion) in an auction of prized 4G mobile phone spectrum on Tuesday, the Economy Ministry said.

Proceeds of the auction, which comfortably exceeded the 2.5 billion euro total minimum price, are to be used for general budget purposes, the ministry added.

Telecoms operators Orange and Iliad both won two of the six blocks of 700 megahertz spectrum on sale, telecoms regulator ARCEP said.

Numericable-SFR and Bouygues each won one of the blocks, which the ministry said were sold at 466 million euros apiece.

The low-frequency spectrum, which is being used by television broadcasters, is wanted by telecom operators who need it to carry mobile traffic across long distances and inside buildings.

France has put caps on the total amount of mobile spectrum an operator can hold, in a measure that helps Iliad since as the new player it has fewer frequencies than its larger competitors.

Iliad, which shook up the mobile market with low-cost plans when it launched in 2012, did not own any low-frequency spectrum. Some of its rivals had threatened legal action against the government if such caps were seen to skew the auction in Iliad's favour.

Iliad shares closed up 4.9 percent at 211.6 euros while the CAC 40 index of biggest French stocks finished up 2.8 percent. ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Dominique Vidalon and David Holmes)