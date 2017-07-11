French telecoms regulator to impose new obligations on Orange on corporate market

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - French telecoms regulator Arcep said it planned to impose several new obligations on market leader Orange to improve market conditions for fiber deployment for companies.

The regulatory changes, which are slated to be implemented from January 2018, are aimed at improving access for small-and medium-sized companies (SMEs) to ultra-fast fiber optic Internet technology, Arcep said.

"The development of a fibre mass market for micro enterprises and SMEs is a vital part of the French economy’s digitisation," Arcep said in a statement.

"Arcep has noted Orange’s very strong position in the business market," it added.