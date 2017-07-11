FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
French telecoms regulator to impose new obligations on Orange on corporate market
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 11, 2017 / 5:48 AM / a day ago

French telecoms regulator to impose new obligations on Orange on corporate market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - French telecoms regulator Arcep said it planned to impose several new obligations on market leader Orange to improve market conditions for fiber deployment for companies.

The regulatory changes, which are slated to be implemented from January 2018, are aimed at improving access for small-and medium-sized companies (SMEs) to ultra-fast fiber optic Internet technology, Arcep said.

"The development of a fibre mass market for micro enterprises and SMEs is a vital part of the French economy’s digitisation," Arcep said in a statement.

"Arcep has noted Orange’s very strong position in the business market," it added.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.