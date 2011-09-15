PARIS, Sept 15 France's ARCEP telecom regulator
said on Thursday it had received four bids for the first batch
of fourth generation mobile frequencies currently being
auctioned off.
France Telecom , Vivendi's SFR , Bouygues
Telecom and soon-to-be new mobile player Iliad
submitted bids. No details were given about the prices
offered or how many frequencies the various operators were
bidding for.
ARCEP said it would give its decision by mid-October.
The mobile frequencies currently being auctioned are in the
2.6 GHz band, which means that they are of lower quality than
the second batch to be put up for bid in mid-December, know as
the 800 MHz band.
The French government hopes to raise at least 2.5 billion
euros ($3.4 billion) from the sale of the 4G wireless licences.
Telecom operators need these frequencies to offer high-speed
mobile Internet to people surfing the web from smartphones or
tablet computers.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)