PARIS, Sept 15 France's ARCEP telecom regulator said on Thursday it had received four bids for the first batch of fourth generation mobile frequencies currently being auctioned off.

France Telecom , Vivendi's SFR , Bouygues Telecom and soon-to-be new mobile player Iliad submitted bids. No details were given about the prices offered or how many frequencies the various operators were bidding for.

ARCEP said it would give its decision by mid-October.

The mobile frequencies currently being auctioned are in the 2.6 GHz band, which means that they are of lower quality than the second batch to be put up for bid in mid-December, know as the 800 MHz band.

The French government hopes to raise at least 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) from the sale of the 4G wireless licences.

Telecom operators need these frequencies to offer high-speed mobile Internet to people surfing the web from smartphones or tablet computers. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)