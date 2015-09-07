PARIS, Sept 7 Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard has told French daily Les Echos that consolidation could return to focus in the telecoms sector next year following the sale of new 4G frequencies.

"Consolidation has gotten under way in all major European countries except France," Richard was quoted as saying. "We are the country where operators have the lowest margins in Europe."

Orange's rivals include Numericable-SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Iliad's Free.

Richard said cross-border consolidation would only heat up once there were signs that Europe was heading towards a single telecoms market.

"When the prospect of a single market becomes clear, operators will move into action, and Orange is destined to play a role in this consolidation," Richard said.

Asked about a price war in France sparked by low-cost player Iliad's arrival in the mobile market in 2012, Richard said it was now less intense and had been replaced by competing special offers.

"At Orange, we don't plan to take part in this one-upmanship," Richard said. "Today, we're in the process of proving that it's possible to win clients in fixed-line and mobile without massacring prices." (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Jason Neely)