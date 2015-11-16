Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Nov 16 The bidding in an auction of French 4G mobile phone spectrum has reached 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion) so far, telecoms regulator ARCEP said, with an eighth round scheduled on Tuesday.
Telecoms operators Orange, Numericable-SFR , Iliad and Bouygues are vying for six blocks of 700 MHz spectrum in the auction, which had set a minimum total price of 2.5 billion euros.
"The total demand is still well in excess of the six blocks," ARCEP said in a statement on its website.
A second day of bidding will begin on Tuesday at 456 million euros per bloc, ARCEP said. ($1 = 0.9344 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Susan Fenton)
