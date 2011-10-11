PARIS Oct 11 France is dropping a plan to grant "bonus channels" to big broadcasters to offset the costs of a transfer from analogue to digital television, a move that had been opposed as discrimatory to competitors by the European Commission.

The Prime Minister's office said in a statement it would submit within two months a draft law to cancel the legal process that would have allowed bonus channels and had asked French broascasting authority the CSA to soon launch a tender for six new high-definition DTT channels.

The country's big broadcasters such as TF1 , M6 and pay-TV operator Canal+ are set to get new channels this year as they are asked to broadcast through digital and analogue signals, and hence face higher costs.

The European Commission was opposing the bonus channels as discriminatory to competitors and in violation of rules limiting state aid, a document obtained by Reuters last month showed. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Holmes)