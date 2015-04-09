(Adds ministers, IT security agency)
PARIS, April 9 Hackers claiming to be supporters
of Islamic State knocked out channels of French public
television station TV5Monde and posted material on its social
media feeds to protest against French military action in Iraq.
President Francois Hollande's government branded the cyber
attacks, which started late on Wednesday, a "vile and cowardly"
affront to freedom of expression and began an investigation,
promising to track down those responsible.
Yves Bigot, head of the TV5Monde station, said the assault
caused its 11 channels to go temporarily off air and also hit
its websites. The network broadcasts news and entertainment
programmes in French on 11 channels around the world, and is 49
percent owned by state-backed broadcaster France Televisions.
Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said it was too early to
say where the attack had come from, but that cybersecurity
measures would be reinforced.
"There are a lot of factors suggesting that a terrorist
attack was behind this," he told a news conference.
The hackers posted documents on TV5Monde's Facebook page
purporting to be the identity cards of relatives of French
soldiers involved in anti-Islamic State operations, and threats
against the troops.
The Facebook page was back up on Thursday but the main
website remained down.
The French Foreign Ministry confirmed the attack had been
claimed by individuals purporting to back Islamic State. French
foreign, interior and culture ministers visited the channel's
offices in Paris and pledged to identify those responsible.
A judicial source said a preliminary investigation had
begun. After meeting with the heads of major broadcasters to
assess weak spots and how best to deal with them, Culture
Minister Fleur Pellerin said she had told them to be on the look
out for new attacks.
"We told (them) to be vigilant without being excessively
anxious on everything that could constitute a risk factor or
vulnerability in their network," she said.
An official at French IT security agency ANSSI told Reuters
the attack was particularly sophisticated and it would take
several months to rebuild the broadcaster's network.
France is part of the international coalition carrying out
strikes against Islamic State insurgents in Iraq. Its aircraft
carrier Charles de Gaulle joined operations there in February.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe, Benoit Van Overstraeten, Leila
Abboud, Gregory Blachier and John Irish; Editing by Mark John
and Tom Heneghan)