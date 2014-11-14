PARIS Nov 14 French agricultural cooperatives Axereal and Tereos said they had formed an alliance to jointly develop new malt and alcohol products for beer and spirits makers.

Tereos, the world's fifth-largest sugar producer and also a supplier of alcohol and glucose syrups to the spirits industry, will take a minority stake in Axereal's Boortmalt division, which produces malt, they said in a statement on Friday.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The partners will create a joint research and development programme but will continue to market separately to their respective beer and spirits clients.

Axereal is one of France's largest grain handlers and exporters. Its Boortmalt division, one of the world's largest malt makers, competes with French grain groups Soufflet and Vivescia.

Tereos last week launched a global sugar trading arm to support plans to expand production when the European Union abolishes its sugar quota regime in three years. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jane Baird)