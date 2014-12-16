PARIS Dec 16 French Environment Minister Segolene Royal called on Tuesday for a freeze next year in the tolls charged to motorists for use of the country's motorways.

The government considers the operators' contracts to be too generous and plans to create a new regulator to oversee motorway tolls. Royal said that overall, she expected the motorway operators to "make an effort" amounting to 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion). She did not elaborate.

The motorway operators are entities owned by Vinci , Eiffage, Macquarie and Spain's Abertis. ($1 = 0.8030 euros) (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Natalie Huet)