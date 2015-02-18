PARIS Feb 18 French Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron said on Wednesday the government was opposed to raising
road tolls this year but said he hoped a deal could be thrashed
out with motorway operators in the coming weeks.
The Socialist government is trying to revise what it
considers over-generous contracts with motorway operators owned
by Vinci and Eiffage, Macquarie and
Spain's Abertis, which were privatised under the
previous administration.
The government decided this month to freeze the tolls,
leading to a dispute with operators who had expected a 1.07
percent rise in tolls from Feb. 1.
"The negotiations will finish in the coming weeks," Macron
told BFM TV and RMC media on Wednesday. "Our wish is that it
doesn't go up this year ... but we're talking."
Vinci Chief Executive Xavier Huillard said earlier this
month he expected the dispute to be resolved in the next few
weeks.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey)