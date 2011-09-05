- * Total has struggled with its refining business for
years
* The report says plan risks wrath of powerful French unions
* Says Total likely to present the merger plan in October
PARIS, Sept 5 France's Total plans to
unveil in October a project to merge its refining and
petrochemical businesses to save millions of euros in annual
costs, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday.
Total, which has been struggling for several years with its
refining businesses due to poor margins and weak demand for fuel
products, declined to comment on the report.
European refiners are coming under increasing pressure from
new competitors, particularly in the Middle East, which have a
relative advantage in accessing crude feedstock.
The merger project would affect 10,000 employees in France,
but according to the report, which did not cite sources, there
would be no lay offs.
France's powerful CGT union said while it remained cautious
about the plan it did not outrightly oppose the project.
"The merger makes sense but on the condition that the
project is accompanied with an industrial development plan with
investments," Charles Foulard, head of the union at Total, told
Reuters.
French refinery workers blocked production for a month in
October 2010 to protest a government pension reform. The strike
cost the oil sector 230 million euros, France's oil lobby said.
While the closure of the refinery went ahead, Total vowed
not to close any more French refineries before 2015.
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by James Jukwey)