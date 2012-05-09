PARIS May 9 France's trade deficit narrowed in March, in line with expectations, as energy imports eased after a spike during a cold February.

The energy imports more than covered a slowdown in sales of manufactured goods.

The trade gap fell to 5.7 billion euros for March from 6.3 billion euros in February, the customs office said on Wednesday. That matched the average forecast of a Reuters poll of five economists whose estimates ranged from a deficit of 5.0 billion to 6.2 billion euros.

Imports dipped 2.6 percent month-on-month to 42.2 billion, while exports fell 1.5 percent to 36.5 billion euros.

The customs agency said that France's manufacturing exports slowed after starting the year at a brisk pace, particularly electronic and computing materials, automotive products and metals.

Exports to northern European countries, including Germany, rose but fell to crisis-stricken Mediterranean countries, the agency noted.

France booked its biggest annual trade deficit ever last year, with the gap between what the country exports and imports hitting 70.4 billion euros.

France's struggle to remain competitive internationally was a major theme of the two-round presidential election on April 22 and May 6, won by Socialist candidate Francois Hollande.

He plans to repeal a tax measure passed by outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy aimed at shifting some of the cost of financing social welfare from companies to imports via a sales tax hike, emulating a measure taken in neighbouring Germany.

France's stagnant economy was one of the main reasons for Sarkozy's defeat, with unemployment claims at a 12-year high. The country was stripped of its AAA rating by Standard & Poor's in January.

To boost competitiveness, Hollande plans to lower the tax burden on small- and medium-sized companies and pump more funding into research and development. However, his plans to raise the minimum wage and link it not just to inflation but economic growth, could push up labour costs. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn; editing by Brian Love/Jeremy Gaunt)