BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
PARIS, May 9 The French customs office on Wednesday released the following data on trade balance.
Detailed figures in billions of euros and seasonally adjusted unless otherwise stated.
MARCH FEB
IMPORT EXPORT BALANCE IMPORT EXPORT BALANCE TRADE (ADJUSTED) 42.212 36.491 -5.721 43.328 37.049 -6.279 TRADE (UNADJUSTED) 45.822 41.059 -4.763 43.612 37.090 -6.522 (Reporting By Daniel Flynn; editing by Brian Love)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017