PARIS, July 13 A dislodged steel piece joining two tracks at the junction could explain the derailment of a train that killed at least six people late on Friday, French train operator SNCF said.

Pierre Izard, head of infrastructure services at SNCF, said on Saturday the piece which was bolted on to the track had moved to "the middle of the track junction," preventing the rolling stock from passing through.

SNCF pledged to check the state of some 5,000 similar junctions throughout the French rail network.

(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and Astrid Wendlandt Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)