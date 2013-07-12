PARIS, July 12 Seven people died and several dozen were injured when a regional train derailed en route from Paris to the central city of Limoges, Interior Minister Manuel Valls said on Friday.

"The death toll is evolving constantly at this point and unfortunately it will probably rise," Valls said. "At this stage there are seven people dead, several dozen wounded and some of them are serious." (Reporting by Alexandria Sage and Natalie Huet; Editing by Catherine Bremer)