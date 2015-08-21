PARIS Aug 21 Shots were fired on a Thalys high-speed train between Amsterdam and Paris and three people were injured, the Voix du Nord regional newspaper said on Friday.

"The situation is under control, the travellers are safe. The train stopped and the emergency services are on site," the Thalys official Twitter account tweeted in response to several online requests for comments.

No one at the SNCF French railways was immediately available to comment on the report. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Mark Heinrich)