PARIS Dec 7 An equipment failure halted all rail traffic on Wednesday at the Gare du Nord station in Paris, including the international Eurostar and Thalys train links, a spokesman at the SNCF state rail company said.

The cause of the stoppage was "an electrical problem," the spokesman said.

The Gare du Nord station is the Paris destination for Eurostar connections with London and Thalys links with Brussels and other north European countries.

Problems with electrical equipment had already halted train services between the station and the Charles de Gaulle airport north of the capital.

