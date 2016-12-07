(Updates with traffic resuming)
PARIS Dec 7 An equipment failure temporarily
halted all rail traffic on Wednesday at the Gare du Nord station
in Paris, including the international Eurostar and Thalys train
links, the SNCF state rail company said.
Traffic gradually began returning to normal more than two
hours after being affected by "an electrical problem," the
spokesman said.
The Gare du Nord station, the busiest in Europe, is the
Paris destination for Eurostar connections with London and
Thalys links with Brussels and other north European countries.
Problems with electrical equipment had already halted train
services between the station and the Charles de Gaulle airport
north of the capital.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Brian Love and Leigh
Thomas; Editing by Richard Balmforth)