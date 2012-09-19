PARIS, Sept 19 France's Caisse des Depots (CDC) is willing to increase its stake in Veolia Transdev as Veolia Environnement withdraws from the 50-50 joint venture, the state-owned bank said on Wednesday.

The partners are in "active discussions" on a transaction that would increase CDC's stake to just over 55 percent, Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Jouyet said.

"CDC affirms its role as majority shareholder," he said.

Veolia, which said last year it planned to exit the Transdev business, had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by David Holmes)