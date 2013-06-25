PARIS, June 25 French lawmakers on Tuesday
diluted plans to make politicians declare their wealth and
backed harsh penalties for journalists who publish the
information, in an embarrassing setback for President Francois
Hollande's transparency drive.
Hollande's government, reeling from the resignation of a
budget minister over a secret Swiss bank account, drafted a bill
in April to force politicians to declare their assets, income
and potential conflicts of interest to an independent authority.
But worried about their privacy, lower house lawmakers,
including from Hollande's own Socialist Party, voted in favour
of an amended version of the bill that would only provide the
information to people who specifically requested it and would
ban publication of the details.
In a move likely to make reporters think twice about using
the declarations for stories, any breach of the ban would be
subject to a jail sentence of one year and could lead to a fine
of 45,000 euros ($58,800).
The original legislation was aimed at making the French
political system one of the most transparent among Western
countries and restoring voter confidence after the scandal over
Jerome Cahuzac's undeclared Swiss account.
The bill is part of a package of legislation that aims to
clamp down on fraud and corruption, notably by stepping up the
powers of tax inspectors and customs agents.
The legislation also beefs up penalties for serious fraud
and grants legal protection for whistleblowers on economic and
financial crimes. Previously only those exposing organised crime
had enjoyed such protection.
Under the legislation, any countries that refuse to share
tax information automatically with France will be put on a
blacklist of uncooperative tax havens from 2016.
The package will be reviewed by the upper house, the Senate,
next month before returning to the lower house for a final vote.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
(Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Leigh Thomas, Editing by
Gareth Jones)