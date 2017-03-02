(Adds quotes, background)
PARIS, March 2 French presidential candidate and
current frontrunner Emmanuel Macron on Thursday criticised the
protectionist and environmental policies of U.S President Donald
Trump.
Trump has caused disquiet in Europe over threats to impose a
border tax on German cars and his attempts to unravel former
Democratic President Barack Obama's initiatives to combat global
climate change.
"Mr Trump would be making a grave mistake by going back on
his predecessor's commitments towards the climate," Macron said,
speaking after he announced his election manifesto.
Macron said France needed a strong relationship with the
United States and hoped to continue cooperating on intelligence
issues, notably in the fight against terrorism. But he would
seek China's help to ensure climate agreements are not undone.
"I will forge a very strategic alliance with our Chinese
partner on this subject," he said.
On the economic front, Macron said Trump's policies would
hurt the spending power of the American middle-class, which
depended on goods produced in lower-cost countries.
"I think Mr Trump is wrong to advocate protectionnism for
his own economy. The United States is one of the most open
economies in the world," he said.
Europe would have to raise tariffs on U.S. exports if the
United States did the same on European goods, in line with World
Trade Organisation rules, he said.
"I don't want to go down that path, but we would respond if
the wrong choices were made," he said.
Macron already had a dig at Trump last month when he invited
U.S. scientists, academics and entrepreneurs at odds with
Trump's administration to move to France.
