* Olivier Bertrand was arrested on Nov. 11
* Turkey's post-coup clampdown criticised abroad
* Could damage EU accession bid
PARIS, Nov 13 France has demanded that Turkey
release a French journalist arrested there on Friday, as a
crackdown on the media after an attempted coup this year
continues to draw international criticism.
Olivier Bertrand, who works for French news website
lesjours.fr, was arrested while reporting in the town of
Gaziantep, just north of Turkey's border with Syria.
"What is happening is shocking and completely unacceptable.
France demands the release of this journalist," French Foreign
Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told Europe 1 radio on Sunday.
"We are in permanent contact with him (Bertrand) via our
embassy. We are doing everything we can to get him released," he
added.
Turkey has detained tens of thousands of people over alleged
links with Fethullah Gulen, a cleric living in the United States
who is accused of masterminding the abortive putsch - something
he denies.
The EU official in charge of relations with Turkey said
earlier this month that Turkey's quest to join the bloc would
probably fail unless it reversed its clamp-down on civil rights,
press freedoms and the judiciary.
France expressed "serious concern" this month at Turkey's
arrest of Kurdish lawmakers.
Ayrault also voiced concern over signs that Turkey could
bring back the death penalty, something Prime Minister Binali
Yildirim said this month was a possibility.
Turkey abandoned the death penalty in 2002 as part of its EU
accession process, although there had been no executions since
1984.
