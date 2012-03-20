PARIS, March 20 France's CSA broadcast regulator
said it was delaying its decision on awarding six new television
channels, which had been expected as early as Tuesday, because
of the school shooting in Toulouse that has shocked the country.
"Given the dramatic events affecting the families of the
victims and the country, the CSA shares this pain and is
delaying its decision to select the new television channels," a
CSA spokeswoman said.
The CSA is weighing up 30 applications for new channels
including those submitted by TF1 and M6, the
country's two biggest private broadcasters.
Media-to-aerospace conglomerate Lagardere has
pitched a channel based on its Elle magazine targeted at women,
while the country's biggest sports newspaper, L'Equipe, has
proposed a sports-themed channel.
The new free-to-air channels are expected to take roughly 4
percent of the TV audience by 2014, according to market
forecaster Vivaki, which is owned by Publicis.
